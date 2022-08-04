Did you know that Malaika Arora had once exited a restaurant bathroom without her pants?Source: Bollywood
It happened during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and because of COVID-19 protocols.Source: Bollywood
In Malaika Arora’s own words, the COVID-19 protocols confused her so that she forgot her pants.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora had opened the door with her elbow and then raised the toilet seat with her foot.Source: Bollywood
Malaika then turned on the tap with a tissue paper and exited the loo after washing her hands.Source: Bollywood
She was so engrossed in the pandemic procedures that wearing her pants skipped her mind.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora then returned to her table and sat down without pants, not realising until later.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!