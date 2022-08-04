Throwback: Malaika Arora forgot to wear her pants

Did you know that Malaika Arora had once exited a restaurant bathroom without her pants?

Russel D'Silva

When Malaika Arora forgot to wear her pants

It happened during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and because of COVID-19 protocols.

Why Malaika Arora forgot to wear her pants?

In Malaika Arora’s own words, the COVID-19 protocols confused her so that she forgot her pants.

Malaika Arora recollects the incident

Malaika Arora had opened the door with her elbow and then raised the toilet seat with her foot.

Malaika Arora elaborates further

Malaika then turned on the tap with a tissue paper and exited the loo after washing her hands.

The moment Malaika Arora forgot to wear her pants

She was so engrossed in the pandemic procedures that wearing her pants skipped her mind.

Malaika Arora did not remember to wear her pants until later

Malaika Arora then returned to her table and sat down without pants, not realising until later.

