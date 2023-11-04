When Nagarjuna opened up about his relationship with Tabu

Janhvi Sharma

Nov 04, 2023

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu's rumored relationship became the talk of the town.

The two never confirmed their relationship, but their friendship grabbed a lot of attention.

On Koffee With Karan show, Tabu had spoken about the dating rumors surrounding her and Nagarjuna and called him as her one of the closest people.

In a 2017 interview, Nagarjuna spoke about Tabu and said that his face glows when her name is mentioned.

He described Tabu as a beautiful person and a beautiful friend. Their friendship happened when he was 21 and Tabu was 16.

Nagarjuna told TOI that his he has nothing to conceal about his friendship with Tabu.

The two worked together in Ninne Pelladata, Aavida Maa Aavide and Sisindri films.

Tabu referred to Nagarjuna as one of the closest people in her life and nothing could ever change her relationship with him.

Nagarjuna and Tabu were considered one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

Despite the rumors, Tabu said that her friendship with him is very dear and important to her.

