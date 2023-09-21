When Parineeti Chopra opened up about her messy breakup and depression, said, 'It was a mess...'

A look back at the time when Parineeti Chopra slipped into depressionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.
Throwback to the time when the actress opened up about being depressed following a ugly breakup.
Back in 2015 Parineeti Chopra experienced a rough phase of life when two of her films tanked and nothing was going well.
Amid this, she also had a heartbreak and she felt all departments of her life were down.
In an interview with Pinkvilla talking about her breakup she said It was a mess and worst time of her life.
She described her situation being sucked into a black hole while speaking to Film Companion.
Parineeti revealed she went into a shell and stopped eating and sleeping.
She even cut off with her closed one, and spoke to family only once in two weeks.
Pari locked herself in a room and kept watching TV, sleeping, staring and behaved like a zombie.
She would even cry maybe 10 times a day but eventually started working on herself when realized if she went into this pit she would never come out of it.
Parineeti says she took the situation in hands and acted maturely.
