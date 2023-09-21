When Parineeti Chopra opened up about her messy breakup and depression, said, 'It was a mess...'

A look back at the time when Parineeti Chopra slipped into depression

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Parineeti Chopra set to marry

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra on depression

Throwback to the time when the actress opened up about being depressed following a ugly breakup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tough time of life

Back in 2015 Parineeti Chopra experienced a rough phase of life when two of her films tanked and nothing was going well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartbreak

Amid this, she also had a heartbreak and she felt all departments of her life were down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Messy breakup

In an interview with Pinkvilla talking about her breakup she said It was a mess and worst time of her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black hole

She described her situation being sucked into a black hole while speaking to Film Companion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Difficult phase of life

Parineeti revealed she went into a shell and stopped eating and sleeping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Broke ties

She even cut off with her closed one, and spoke to family only once in two weeks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Acted like Zombie

Pari locked herself in a room and kept watching TV, sleeping, staring and behaved like a zombie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cry baby

She would even cry maybe 10 times a day but eventually started working on herself when realized if she went into this pit she would never come out of it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Came out of depression

Parineeti says she took the situation in hands and acted maturely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Atlee in Jawan and more South Indian directors who made Bollywood debut with blockbuster films

 

 Find Out More