Priyanka-SRK's alleged Nikah rumours

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan starred in just two movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And like every other Bollywood co-stars, they were linked together. But Priyanka and SRK's link-up rumours were quite intense!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per Mensxp, rumours about the relationship strengthened when at an awards ceremony, SRK sang "Marry Me" song.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra was left speechless and blushing and it fueled the romance rumours between them. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Priyanka attended Karan Johar's party on SRK's invitation. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK greeted his costar with a kiss on her cheek which as per multiple media reports left Gauri Khan fuming.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka was allegedly banned by Gauri Khan from working with Shah Rukh Khan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And thereafter, rumours of Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan having a Nikah in Toronto surfaced in 2013.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was said that the two parted ways after the Nikah and returned to their respective homes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per Siasat daily report, the rumours were so wild that people also linked Priyanka Chopra's father's health condition with it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumours suggested that Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra was on his deathbed and he wanted to see his daughter settled. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, both Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan maintained their friendship stance throughout. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan also rubbished the rumours. He called it disrespectful and apologized for hurting his friend indirectly in such a way. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Since Priyanka starred in fewer Bollywood movies and moved to Hollywood. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She recently talked about having beef with people here which led to her moving to Hollywood. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra is a sass queen: here are Top 10 statements to prove

 

 Find Out More