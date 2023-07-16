Priyanka-SRK's alleged Nikah rumours
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan starred in just two movies.
And like every other Bollywood co-stars, they were linked together. But Priyanka and SRK's link-up rumours were quite intense!
As per Mensxp, rumours about the relationship strengthened when at an awards ceremony, SRK sang "Marry Me" song.
Priyanka Chopra was left speechless and blushing and it fueled the romance rumours between them.
Once Priyanka attended Karan Johar's party on SRK's invitation.
SRK greeted his costar with a kiss on her cheek which as per multiple media reports left Gauri Khan fuming.
Priyanka was allegedly banned by Gauri Khan from working with Shah Rukh Khan.
And thereafter, rumours of Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan having a Nikah in Toronto surfaced in 2013.
It was said that the two parted ways after the Nikah and returned to their respective homes.
As per Siasat daily report, the rumours were so wild that people also linked Priyanka Chopra's father's health condition with it.
Rumours suggested that Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra was on his deathbed and he wanted to see his daughter settled.
However, both Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan maintained their friendship stance throughout.
Shah Rukh Khan also rubbished the rumours. He called it disrespectful and apologized for hurting his friend indirectly in such a way.
Since Priyanka starred in fewer Bollywood movies and moved to Hollywood.
She recently talked about having beef with people here which led to her moving to Hollywood.
