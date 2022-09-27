Bollywood is notorious for its flops more than its hits, but there was one year when several of the film industry's gen-Z stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more came together to deliver a bonanza of not just hits, but blockbusters. So productive was 2018 that the Hindi film industry saw not two, not three, not even five, but a total of nine blockbusters in a calendar year – unprecedented and never repeated since. Check out the entire list below:Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was the highest Bollywood grosser of 2018. It collected ₹342.53 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat came in next at the box office in 2018. It collected ₹300.15 crore nett.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat was the no. 3 film that year. It collected ₹240.31 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 was fifth at the box office in 2018 (Race 3 came fourth, but was a below average grosser). It collected ₹164.38 crore nett.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho ranked seventh in 2018 (Thugs of Hindostan came sixth, but was a flop). It collected ₹137.61 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree was the eighth highest grosser that year for the industry. It collected ₹129.90 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi took the ninth position that year. It collected ₹123.84 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety occupied the tenth spot. It collected ₹108.95 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun was the last blockbuster of 2018. It collected ₹72.50 crore nett at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!