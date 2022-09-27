Bollywood blockbuster bonanza circa 2018

Bollywood is notorious for its flops more than its hits, but there was one year when several of the film industry's gen-Z stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more came together to deliver a bonanza of not just hits, but blockbusters. So productive was 2018 that the Hindi film industry saw not two, not three, not even five, but a total of nine blockbusters in a calendar year – unprecedented and never repeated since. Check out the entire list below:

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood