When Samantha lost her cool over divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for nearly 4 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the power couples in the Telugu film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha and Chaitanya dated for several years and got engaged in January 2017 followed by their wedding in 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo got married in two dreamy wedding ceremonies; a traditional Hindu and a Christian ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In September 2021, several reports revealed that all was not well in Samantha and Chaitanya’s marriage and the duo were heading for divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During a visit to Tirumala Balaji, a reporter inquired Samantha about her divorce, to which she told the reporter “I have come to a temple; don't you have any sense?”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In October 2021, Samantha and Chay officially announced the news of their separation in a joint statement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Samantha called divorce from ex-husband Chaitanya “the toughest time of her life.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Calling their divorce mutual, Chaitanya said in an interview that it was the best decision in their situation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soon after their separation, Chaitanya was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala and was spotted vacationing with her in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is on a break from acting for a few months and is undergoing treatment for her auto-immunity disorder, Myositis, in the US.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
