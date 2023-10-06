When Samantha lost her cool over divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for nearly 4 years.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Top Tollywood couple

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the power couples in the Telugu film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dated for several years

Samantha and Chaitanya dated for several years and got engaged in January 2017 followed by their wedding in 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dreamy wedding

The duo got married in two dreamy wedding ceremonies; a traditional Hindu and a Christian ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divorce rumours

In September 2021, several reports revealed that all was not well in Samantha and Chaitanya’s marriage and the duo were heading for divorce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Samantha slammed divorce rumours

During a visit to Tirumala Balaji, a reporter inquired Samantha about her divorce, to which she told the reporter “I have come to a temple; don't you have any sense?”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Separation and divorce

In October 2021, Samantha and Chay officially announced the news of their separation in a joint statement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Samantha said about the divorce

In an interview, Samantha called divorce from ex-husband Chaitanya “the toughest time of her life.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaitanya opened up on equation with Samantha

Calling their divorce mutual, Chaitanya said in an interview that it was the best decision in their situation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaitanya’s dating rumours

Soon after their separation, Chaitanya was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala and was spotted vacationing with her in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha takes break from acting

Samantha is on a break from acting for a few months and is undergoing treatment for her auto-immunity disorder, Myositis, in the US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

