When Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi rejected a film with Alia Bhatt
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor who has built his image as a romance hero will be playing a villain in the action thriller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As we await for Tiger here’s when the Raaz actor turned down a movie with Alia Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi and director Mahesh Bhatt come a long way having worked in several movies like Murder, Raaz, and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie in question with Alia Bhatt was a rom-com and that was one strong reason for Hashmi to reject the offer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was reluctant to romance his cousin Alia Bhatt, yes both share a family relation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi’s paternal grandmother Purnima was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali, the mother of Mahesh Bhatt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This relation makes Mahesh Bhatt his uncle and Alia Bhatt his cousin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier in an interview, Emraan had said that he could only work with Alia as a brother and any other thing would make him sick.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said, “I can’t romance my cousin and I don’t think anyone has done that; it would be awkward.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, we would want to see Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt share screen in the future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 underrated crime thriller web series on OTT that deserve more attention
Find Out More