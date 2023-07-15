When Tollywood’s star director asked Anushka Shetty to marry his son
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Anushka Shetty is one of the senior-most heroines in the south. She has been part of many Telugu and Tamil movies.
A decade ago, she was the busiest and the most sought-after heroine in the South cinema.
Anushka became popular across the country after playing ‘Devasena’ in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.
A senior star director of Tollywood so much wanted Anushka to become his daughter in law and he asked her if she would like to marry his son.
But Anushka rejected the proposal by saying that she is not interested in getting married so early.
This director is none other than Ragahavenra Rao and his son is Prakash Kovelamudi, the director of Anushka’s Size Zero.
Prakash, later in 2014, married Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. The couple got separated in 2017.
Anushka is currently awaiting the release of her next film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty which will hit the screens on August 4th.
