When Tollywood’s star director asked Anushka Shetty to marry his son

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Anushka Shetty is one of the senior-most heroines in the south. She has been part of many Telugu and Tamil movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A decade ago, she was the busiest and the most sought-after heroine in the South cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka became popular across the country after playing ‘Devasena’ in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A senior star director of Tollywood so much wanted Anushka to become his daughter in law and he asked her if she would like to marry his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But Anushka rejected the proposal by saying that she is not interested in getting married so early.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This director is none other than Ragahavenra Rao and his son is Prakash Kovelamudi, the director of Anushka’s Size Zero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash, later in 2014, married Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. The couple got separated in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka is currently awaiting the release of her next film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty which will hit the screens on August 4th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and more TV actresses who have the hottest blouse collection

 

 Find Out More