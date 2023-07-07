Which actor can get in Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel?

Who will be fit to tell the story of the world-cup-winning captain of the Indian Cricket Team?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is known for his versatility and ability to transform into characters.

Ranbir could play the role of MS Dhoni as he can bring depth.

Varun Dhawan

Varun's youthful charm and energy could capture the role of Dhoni.

The actor can portray Dhoni's journey effectively.

Rajkumar Rao

A versatile actor who is known for his intense performances.

Rajkumar could bring a unique interpretation of Dhoni's character.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is known for his intense on- screen presence.

Ram Charan is known for his dedication.

Suriya

Suriya is admired by fans for his charisma.

He has an ability to balance various contents at one go.

