While Jawan, Gadar 2 rule box office, a look at biggest flops of 2023 starring Salman Khan and others

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehzada and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's film barely made Rs 5 crore in seven days despite good reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan's movie turned out to be a flop as it allegedly only made Rs 32.20 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's movie reportedly made only Rs 16.85 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's action thriller made Rs 82 crore approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite Salman Khan's star power, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made only Rs 110 crore approximately at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's film made Rs 16.24 crores approximately at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50 crore failed at the box office as it barely made Rs 3.33 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajun Kapoor's movie reportedly made Rs 4.65 crore. It also starred Tabu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji starrer got good reviews but made Rs 36.53 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma's movie tanked at the box office as it made Rs 3.53 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While many films failed, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 turned out to be smashing hit by crossing Rs 500 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now it is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan taking the box office by storm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
