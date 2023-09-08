While Jawan, Gadar 2 rule box office, a look at biggest flops of 2023 starring Salman Khan and others

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehzada and more on the list.

Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's film barely made Rs 5 crore in seven days despite good reviews.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan's movie turned out to be a flop as it allegedly only made Rs 32.20 crore.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's movie reportedly made only Rs 16.85 crore at the box office.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's action thriller made Rs 82 crore approximately.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Despite Salman Khan's star power, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made only Rs 110 crore approximately at the box office.

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana's film made Rs 16.24 crores approximately at the box office.

Bheed

The movie reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50 crore failed at the box office as it barely made Rs 3.33 crore.

Kuttey

Ajun Kapoor's movie reportedly made Rs 4.65 crore. It also starred Tabu.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji starrer got good reviews but made Rs 36.53 crore at the box office.

Zwigato

Kapil Sharma's movie tanked at the box office as it made Rs 3.53 crore.

Gadar 2

While many films failed, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 turned out to be smashing hit by crossing Rs 500 crore mark.

Jawan

Now it is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan taking the box office by storm.

