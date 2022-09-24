Know about Ira Khan’s fiancé

Engagement

Nupur and Ira got engaged after a romantic proposal

Who is Nupur Shikhare

Nupur is a fitness trainer and owns a gym under the name Fitnessism

Training celebrities

Nupur used to train Bollywood celebs like Aamir and Sushmita

Relationship with Ira

Nupur and Ira started dating in 2020 lockdown while he was training Ira

Making it official

Ira took to her social media in 2021 and made her relationship public

Partying together

On Ira’s 25th birthday, Nupur and his family were present to celebrate with Ira

She said yes

Nupur finally proposed Ira in a filmy way and she said yes

