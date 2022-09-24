Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in the filmiest way possible. Know more about Aamir Khan’s future son-in-lawSource: Bollywood
Nupur and Ira got engaged after a romantic proposalSource: Bollywood
Nupur is a fitness trainer and owns a gym under the name FitnessismSource: Bollywood
Nupur used to train Bollywood celebs like Aamir and SushmitaSource: Bollywood
Nupur and Ira started dating in 2020 lockdown while he was training IraSource: Bollywood
Ira took to her social media in 2021 and made her relationship publicSource: Bollywood
On Ira’s 25th birthday, Nupur and his family were present to celebrate with IraSource: Bollywood
Nupur finally proposed Ira in a filmy way and she said yesSource: Bollywood
