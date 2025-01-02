Who is singer Armaan Malik's wife? Know all about social media influencer, Aashna Shroff
Sanskruti Nemane
| Jan 02, 2025
Singer Armaan Malik got married to his girlfriend Aashna Shroff today in an intimate ceremony.
Armaan took to Instagram to share photos with Aashna. They looked beautiful in pastel outfits.
Armaan is loved for his songs while Aashna is a popular fashion influencer and entrepreneur.
She is 31 and has built a successful career as a fashion blogger
She is also a model and a social media influencer with over 1 million followers on Instagram
She started her journey in 2013 by writing blogs about fashion and lifestyle. Soon, people started connecting with her work making her one of India’s most recognised influencers.
Soon, she entered e-commerce by launching her online store, The Snob Shop.
She is Kiran Shyam Shroff's daughter who has been a successful model. Her mother encouraged her to enter the fashion world.
She completed her higher secondary education at Mithibai College in Mumbai and later did a fashion course at the prestigious London College of Fashion.
