Who is Ahilya Bamroo, Abhishek Bachchan's onscreen daughter Reya in I Want To Talk?
Pooja Darade
| Nov 25, 2024
Abhishek Bachchan's I Want to Talk was released in theatres on November 22, 2024.
The movie stars Ahilya Bamroo in a pivotal role.
Ahilya plays Abhishek's on-screen daughter Reya.
The actress received immense praise for her performance as AB's daughter. It is her debut film.
Along with being an actor, Ahilya is a model, voiceover artist, and also an influencer. Her reels often go viral on social media.
Ahilya is also fond of singing. She sometimes shares singing videos on social media.
Ahilya Bamroo has 436K followers on Instagram.
