Who is Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024

Diya Mehta is the younger sister of Shloka Mehta the wife of Akash Ambani.

She is often referred to as the lesser-known sister of Shloka Mehta.

Diya Mehta’s father Russell Mehta, has a net worth of over Rs 1800 crore.

She’s also the childhood friend of Isha Ambani making her part of India’s richest family circle.

Married to Ayush Jatia who is the son of a fast-food tycoon, the couple has 2 children.

She’s also big on Instagram, a fashionista with over 140,000 Instagram followers.

She previously studied fashion communication in London.

She is a perfect role model for many balancing life mother, wife, businesswoman, and a style icon.

Diya has slowly managed to establish her presence away from her family.

Carving her niche as a prominent fashion figure in India, Diya is someone to be looked up to.

