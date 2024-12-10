Who is Anurag Kashyap's son-in-law Shane Gregoire? Here’s what we know about Aaliyah Kashyap’s to be husband
Sanskruti Nemane
| Dec 10, 2024
Aaliyah Kashyap and her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire are all set to get married. The wedding preparations are in full swing in Mumbai.
The haldi, mehendi, cocktail, and engagement ceremonies have happened and the pictures have come out really beautiful.
They are set to tie the knot on Wednesday, December 11 in Mumbai. The couple has been sharing a lot of dreamy photos from their pre-wedding.
However, not many who about Anurag Kashyap’s son-in-law, Shane Gregoire. He is known for founding software company Rocket Powered Sound that creates innovative tools for music producers.
He is also a content creator who keeps sharing videos of his daily life.
He has also shared a lot of information on his website biography.
He shared that he enjoys reading strange books, playing musical instruments, and exploring life.
Aaliyah and Shane met on a dating app. They got engaged last year in Mumbai.
Shane had proposed Aaliyah when they went to Bali.
