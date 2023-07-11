Who is Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz stuck in Manali flood with no way to reach home?
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is in Manali, has also been left stranded due to the flood.
He shared a series of Instagram stories giving updates about the harrowing conditions around him.
Ruslaan Mumtaz was a Bollywood actor before venturing into television with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara.
Ruslaan was seen in films like MP3--Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Tere Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Dangerous Ishq.
But it was with Balika Vadhu opposite Mahhi Vij, that the actor got fame.
The actor played the role of Krish, a junior doctor.
Ruslaan Mumtaaz celebrates his birthday on August 2.
Ruslaan Mumtaz's favourite holiday destination is Maldives.
Ruslaan also seems to be a TV buff.
His favourite TV series is Game of Thrones.
Ruslaan loves to have good food.
Spending time with animals makes him happy.
