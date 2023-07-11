Who is Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz stuck in Manali flood with no way to reach home?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who is in Manali, has also been left stranded due to the flood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He shared a series of Instagram stories giving updates about the harrowing conditions around him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan Mumtaz was a Bollywood actor before venturing into television with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan was seen in films like MP3--Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Tere Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Dangerous Ishq.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But it was with Balika Vadhu opposite Mahhi Vij, that the actor got fame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor played the role of Krish, a junior doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan Mumtaaz celebrates his birthday on August 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan Mumtaz's favourite holiday destination is Maldives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan also seems to be a TV buff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His favourite TV series is Game of Thrones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan loves to have good food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spending time with animals makes him happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com