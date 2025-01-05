Who is Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife who is in news for divorce speculation?

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2025

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have recently grabbed divorce headlines.

The couple got married on December 22, 2020.

Recently on social media, fans noticed that Dhanashree and Yuzi have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The curiousity about who Dhanashree Verma is has been sparking online. Well, Verma was born in Dubai on September 27, 1996.

She studied dentistry at Mumbai's DY Patil College in Mumbai. She is passionate about dancing and is a popular choreographer.

Dhanashree Verma is followed by over 6.2 million on Instagram and more than 2.79 million YouTube subscribers.

Verma is a choreographer and also does brand endorsements on social media. As reported by ABP, her net worth is Rs 24 crore approximately.

The choreographer made her TV debut in the past with a celebrity dance reality show titled Jhala Dikhhla Jaa 11.

