Who is Harnaaz Sandhu, former Miss Universe and actress of Baaghi 4?

Today, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced the leading lady of Baaghi 4—Harnaaz Sandhu.

Harnaaz Sandhu will be making her Bollywood debut with the action film.

In December 2021, Harnaaz won the Miss Universe pageant, and on the same day, her debut movie was announced.

Harnaaz Sandhu was born on March 3, 2000, and is 24 years old.

The model and budding actress was born in Punjab's Gurdaspur district in Kohali village.

The Baaghi 4 studied in Shivalik Public School and Post Graduate Government College for Girls.

Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The first film was released in 2016.

The action film stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain, and it will hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

