Who is Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal's husband and why is he famous?
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 23, 2024
Despite receiving a lot of criticism for her performance in Heeramandi, Sharmin is still the talk of the town and the center of attention.
She is the wife of businessman Aman Mehta, whose father has a reported net worth of 53,800 crore rupees.
After Sharmin wed Aman, she moved into the wealthy Mehta family, who were well-known for being the head of the Torrent Group.
The Torrent Group operates in 40 countries and is a significant player in a number of industries, including gas, electricity, and medicines.
Aman Mehta's academic credentials are demonstrated by his Boston University degree in Economics.
Behind the scenes, Sharmin started her Bollywood career by helping Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the Ram Leela set.
With the release of the movie Malaal in 2019, she made her official debut in the acting world.
She has done a great job in the Netflix series Heeramandi. Have you watched it yet?
