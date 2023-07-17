Who is Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man? What's the Katrina Kaif connection?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

The Barfi actress reportedly is in a relationship with Sebastien Laurent Michel who is the brother of Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'Cruz who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, has finally revealed her mystery man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She posted a blurry black-and-white mushy photo with her mystery man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumours started floating when Illeana was seen vacationing with Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans started speculating as to what the star was doing with Katrina in the vacation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For the unversed, Sebastian is an entrepreneur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Illeana's boyfriend Sebastian is a model and majorly stays in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sebastian became the mystery man and hogged limelight when Ileana announced that she was carrying.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While initially, she did keep the identity of the baby's father a secret, she recently unveiled the identity of her mystery man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After months of speculation, Ileana D'Cruz has put an end to the mystery surrounding her partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She loves being romantic with Katrina's brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sebastian id often in Mumbai and chills with Illeana at her flat or at Katrna's old home in Bandra reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian movies high on action and violence

 

 Find Out More