Who is Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man? What's the Katrina Kaif connection?
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
The Barfi actress reportedly is in a relationship with Sebastien Laurent Michel who is the brother of Katrina Kaif.
Ileana D'Cruz who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, has finally revealed her mystery man.
She posted a blurry black-and-white mushy photo with her mystery man.
Rumours started floating when Illeana was seen vacationing with Katrina Kaif.
Fans started speculating as to what the star was doing with Katrina in the vacation.
For the unversed, Sebastian is an entrepreneur.
Reportedly Illeana's boyfriend Sebastian is a model and majorly stays in London.
Sebastian became the mystery man and hogged limelight when Ileana announced that she was carrying.
While initially, she did keep the identity of the baby's father a secret, she recently unveiled the identity of her mystery man.
After months of speculation, Ileana D'Cruz has put an end to the mystery surrounding her partner.
She loves being romantic with Katrina's brother.
Sebastian id often in Mumbai and chills with Illeana at her flat or at Katrna's old home in Bandra reportedly.
