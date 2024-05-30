Who is Kavya Maran, the viral sensation of IPL 2024, and her family connections
May 30, 2024
Kavya Maran was born in 1991 in Chennai and is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and oversees Sun Group's overseas business.
She holds a commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai, and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.
With a deep love for cricket, Kavya actively supports SRH in the IPL and contributes significantly to team strategy.
She recently went viral after a video of her’s crying and applauding SRH went viral after the team lost in the IPL finals against KKR.
Kavya Maran's net worth is estimated at approximately Rs 400 crore making her one of India's wealthiest women.
Kavya is active in IPL auctions and made headlines by acquiring Pat Cummins for SRH for Rs 20.5 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.
She hails from a prominent family, with her father, Kalanithi Maran, being a media mogul, and her mother, Kaveri, as the CEO of Solar TV Community Limited.
Kalanithi Maran is a media mogul and the founder of Sun Group, with an estimated net worth of Rs 19,000 crore.
Kavya's great-grandfather was former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, a prominent political figure.
Meanwhile, her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is associated with the DMK party and is a well-known political figure in Tamil Nadu.
Kavya Maran's family background includes a rich legacy in both media and politics, contributing to her prominence and influence in business and cricket circles.
