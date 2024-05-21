Who is Nancy Tyagi, the Indian who made more news than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2024

Nancy Tyagi, an Uttar Pradesh native, gained fame for her videos in which she replicated famous people's looks.

In the past few years, Tyagi has imitated a number of high-end ensembles worn by celebrities, such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

She then follows her audience throughout Delhi's shops, where she looks for fabric, puts the parts together in front of the camera, and then unveils the finished design.

Tyagi has over 9,30,000 Instagram followers and over a million YouTube subscribers. She is well-known for her scratch video ensembles.

As a member of the Brut India team, she walked at Cannes 2024.

It took a month to make the self-made garment, which has received praise and attention from many on the Internet, including actor Sonam Kapoor and fashion critic Sufi Motiwala.

Tyagi said on Instagram that the gown weighed more than 20 kg.

The gown was made using 1,000 meters of fabric. Everybody is praising her efforts.

