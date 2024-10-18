Who is pop singer Katy Perry, whose every picture creates a stir on social media?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2024

Katy Perry is an American singer and songwriter who is known as one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Born on October 25, her real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. She is also a Television personality.

She is known for her songs like Roar, I Kissed A Girl, Dark Horse, Thinking of You and more.

Katy Perry's first song was I Kissed a Girl. It was her first debut single and was a part of an album called One of the Boys. It released in 2008.

Not just music, Katy Perry has been a part of films as well. She has starred in movies like The Smurfs, Katy Perry: Part of Me, Zoolander 2 and more.

Reportedly, Katy Perry holds four Guinness World Records for Most valuable teeth grill, First female to have five number-one singles from one album in the US and more.

Katy Perry enjoys a massive fan following of 205 million on Instagram. Every picture of her goes viral in no time.

As per Forbes, Katy Perry's net worth is $340 million. She is one of the richest self-made woman in the US.

The diva is married to Orlando Bloom who is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. They married in 2016.

In 2020, she gave birth to their daughter and named her Daisy Dove Bloom.

