Who is Randeep Hooda’s wife? Know about Lin Laishram’s qualifications, career and more
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Lin is a model and an actress. She was seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan.
She has also been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom and Rangoon.
She studied from the Stella Adler acting school in New York and learned her skills from there.
Originally she is from Manipur, but has completed her schooling from Mumbai, Sophia College of Women.
Lin is not just an actress, but also a businesswoman. She is the founder of a jewellery brand named Shamooo Sana.
She has more talents to her skillset. She is an archer and was a Junior National Champion.
The couple met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theater group called Motley.
The couple has an age gap of 10 years. Randeep is 47 and Lin is 37 years old.
