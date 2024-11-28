Who is Shrima Rai? All you need to know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai is quite in news lately because of her social media posts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrima tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai in the year 2004. Reportedly, they met at a dinner party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Currently, Shrima is in the news as many are trolling her for using the actress' name to achieve big. However, she slammed the trolls with a strong note on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per her post, Shrima Rai revealed that she was a banker in wealth management before she became a blogger and content creator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also shared that she has been Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Shrima Rai though born in Mangalore, she was brought up in Philadelphia, US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is currently a beauty and lifestyle influencer and has 130K followers on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is also a mother of two. Aditya Rai and Shrima Rai have two sons Shivaansh and Vihaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrima once gave it back to a troll who questioned her why doesn't she share pics of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. She said neither does the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shrima also hit headlines as she shared pictures of flowers sent to her by Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 appealing pictures of Bigg Boss 18 contestants Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and others

 

 Find Out More