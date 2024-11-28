Who is Shrima Rai? All you need to know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 28, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai is quite in news lately because of her social media posts.
Shrima tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai in the year 2004. Reportedly, they met at a dinner party.
Currently, Shrima is in the news as many are trolling her for using the actress' name to achieve big. However, she slammed the trolls with a strong note on social media.
As per her post, Shrima Rai revealed that she was a banker in wealth management before she became a blogger and content creator.
She also shared that she has been Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009.
Reportedly, Shrima Rai though born in Mangalore, she was brought up in Philadelphia, US.
She is currently a beauty and lifestyle influencer and has 130K followers on social media.
She is also a mother of two. Aditya Rai and Shrima Rai have two sons Shivaansh and Vihaan.
Shrima once gave it back to a troll who questioned her why doesn't she share pics of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. She said neither does the actress.
Shrima also hit headlines as she shared pictures of flowers sent to her by Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
