Who is the Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra who divorced husband on Instagram?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2024
The ruler of Dubai's daughter, Sheikha Mehra, has declared via Instagram that she is divorcing her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.
The announcement comes little over two months after their first kid was born.
"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife," she wrote.
Their kid was born a year and a half after they were married in May of last year.
She frequently appears at events held throughout Dubai, such as the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards and the debut of a jewelry store in Dubai Mall.
She even went to the Dubai World Cup last year, suggesting that she shares her father's passion for horses.
Her humanitarian initiatives are well-known, and she maintains connections with several nonprofit organizations.
Earlier, she posted a pic with her kid and wrote, " Just the two of us." This might be a way of her hinting things down.
