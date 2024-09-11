Who was Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora? Top 10 things to know

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2024

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passed away on September 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He ended his life by jumping from his residence in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He was born sometime around 1950 and came from a Punjabi Hindu family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He belonged to the border town of Fazilka in Punjab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He grew up in Fazilka before moving out in his 20s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He worked in the Merchant Navy for a few years and later took up a job.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the early 70s, he married Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Catholic woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They became parents to two daughters - Malaika and Amrita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Arora and Joyce eventually parted ways when Malaika was 11 years old and Amrita was 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Arora remained private and stayed away from the limelight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi with a high IMDb rating to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More