Who was Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora? Top 10 things to know
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 11, 2024
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passed away on September 11.
He ended his life by jumping from his residence in Mumbai.
He was born sometime around 1950 and came from a Punjabi Hindu family.
He belonged to the border town of Fazilka in Punjab.
He grew up in Fazilka before moving out in his 20s.
He worked in the Merchant Navy for a few years and later took up a job.
In the early 70s, he married Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Catholic woman.
They became parents to two daughters - Malaika and Amrita.
Anil Arora and Joyce eventually parted ways when Malaika was 11 years old and Amrita was 6.
Anil Arora remained private and stayed away from the limelight.
