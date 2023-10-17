Why did Abhishek Bachchan breakup with Karisma Kapoor and married Aishwarya Rai?

There was a time when Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor, but they didn't end up being together. Here's why.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan and his love life

He is a one-woman man and fell in love with Aishwarya Rai the day he saw her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What happened to his relationship with Karisma Kapoor?

Jr. Bachchan was supposed to marry Kapoor, but they parted ways.

Called off engagement

Abhishek and Karisma were even engaged, but they called off the wedding.

Jaya Bachchan introduced Karisma Kapoor as Bachchan Bahu

There was a time when Karisma was called Bachchan Bahu by Jaya in public.

What is the reason behind Abhishek and Karisma's separation?

There have been rumours of one amongst these two being too controlling and other one feeling stifled.

Was it Bachchan's who broke the ties?

Karisma Kapoor was reportedly disturbed by the engagement being called off.

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji

There was a time when the actor was linked with Bollywood beauty Rani Mukerji.

When Abhishek met Aishwarya

The two met on the sets and hit it off instantly.

Abhishek Bachchan fell for Aishwarya Rai

Jr. B and Ash were madly in love with each other and decided to get married.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage

It has been 16 years since they were married, and they have a daughter, Aaradhya.

Abhishek and Karisma are cordial

It is said that they have both moved on and wish the best for each other.

