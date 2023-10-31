Why did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditch Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi to marry Abhishek Bachchan?

Shivani Pawaskar

Oct 31, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women alive. She is the epitome of beauty, grace, wit and intelligence. Who wouldn't want to marry her?!

Aishwarya was in a relationship with Salman Khan in the late 90s. They looked like made for each other.

However, their relationship was reportedly a toxic one. You all must have heard about Salman's controlling nature on Aishwarya. He was extremely possessive about Aishwarya.

It was the final straw for Aishwarya when Salman's abusiveness peaked and he started interfering and his behaviour started impacting her career. They parted ways which was quite shocking.

Aishwarya then moved on to Vivek Oberoi. They worked together and fell in love but he was not the one she would marry.

Vivek grew arrogant back then and his tell-all press conference destroyed everything, Vivek's career and even their relationship.

Aishwarya wanted private time to deal with everything. She wanted to keep her personal life away from the media while Vivek would be all out in the media. It was nasty and they broke up.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been friends for a long time. It was Abhishek who realised his love for her first. That was during the shoot of Kabhi Alvidaa Na Kehna.

Abhishek isn't insecure about their relationship and is an equally private person.

Abhishek is also not insecure about Aishwarya's popularity and in fact, boasts about it. He once said that as a man nothing gives him more pleasure than seeing his wife being celebrated.

Aishwarya, too, on the other hand, finds her centre in him. She once revealed whenever she is confused or clueless about what to do, Abhishek is always there and he helps her solve things.

Abhishek has been supportive of Aishwarya in every way, be it in her career or even with her personal choices including Karwa Chauth fast which Abhishek does not believe in.

Aishwarya and Abhishek completed 16 years of marital bliss this year. They have a gorgeous daughter Aaradhya. 

