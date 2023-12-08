Why did Dharmendra marry Hema Malini, what happened to first wife Prakash Kaur?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Dharmendra married Hema Malini while still being married to Prakash Kaur, whom he wed in 1957, predating his Bollywood debut in 1960.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite his marriage to Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra fell in love with his co-star Hema Malini while working in the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their first encounter was on the set of Tu Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970, where they developed feelings for each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were cautious about their relationship due to Dharmendra's existing marriage and four children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Initially facing opposition from Hema Malini's parents, the couple eventually married, believing it wouldn't harm anyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Kaur declined to divorce Dharmendra, leading him to convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite his second marriage, Dharmendra has been protective and involved in both his and Prakash's children's lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Although Hema Malini hasn't met Prakash Kaur post-marriage, she maintains a cordial relationship with Dharmendra's first family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra shares two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, with Hema Malini, ensuring a positive relationship with both families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra's journey includes marrying Hema Malini while balancing relationships and ensuring harmony within his extended family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Korean crime thriller movies you need to see right away on Netflix

 

 Find Out More