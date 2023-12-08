Why did Dharmendra marry Hema Malini, what happened to first wife Prakash Kaur?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Dharmendra married Hema Malini while still being married to Prakash Kaur, whom he wed in 1957, predating his Bollywood debut in 1960.
Despite his marriage to Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra fell in love with his co-star Hema Malini while working in the film industry.
Their first encounter was on the set of Tu Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970, where they developed feelings for each other.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini were cautious about their relationship due to Dharmendra's existing marriage and four children.
Initially facing opposition from Hema Malini's parents, the couple eventually married, believing it wouldn't harm anyone.
Prakash Kaur declined to divorce Dharmendra, leading him to convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini.
Despite his second marriage, Dharmendra has been protective and involved in both his and Prakash's children's lives.
Although Hema Malini hasn't met Prakash Kaur post-marriage, she maintains a cordial relationship with Dharmendra's first family.
Dharmendra shares two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, with Hema Malini, ensuring a positive relationship with both families.
Dharmendra's journey includes marrying Hema Malini while balancing relationships and ensuring harmony within his extended family.
