Why did Jawan actress Nayanthara change her religion?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

Nayanthara who turned 39 today was originally named Diana Mariam Kurian

Before stepping into films she changed her name to Nayanthara.

The Jawan actress was born and brought up in a Christian family.

However, in 2011, the actress changed her religion to Hindu at Arya Mandir in Chennai.

The Lady Superstar claimed that it was her choice.

Back in 2011, Nayanthara was in a relationship with choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva.

Hence, reports suggest that she changed her religion to marry Prabhu Deva.

However, in 2012 Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva broke up and parted ways.

The actress continued to be a Hindu and didn’t return to Christianity.

Nayanthara is now married to Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

