Why do celebs choose Maldives as their vacation getaway? Reasons will…

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

Maldives is one of the most popular vacation places among Bollywood celebrities.

From Varun Dhawan to Katrina Kaif, popular Bollywood faces are often caught sharing pictures from the beautiful location.

However, the main question is why do celebs prefer to spend their vacation in Maldives? Here are some reasons

Maldives is very close to Mumbai. It takes only 3 hours from flight to reach there.

Maldives is known for its private and luxurious resorts with quality facilities.

Maldives gives the facility of ‘Visa on Arrival.’ It means you don’t have to wait for the visa process to complete.

Maldives is one of the best locations to get perfect dreamy photos. And the post of stars from this place always trends.

Personal villas to sea-facing bungalows, Maldives provides the best privacy services.

