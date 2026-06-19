Why does Tamannaah Bhatia own 2026?

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for a super diverse 2026-2027 lineup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With five major films lined up, she’s refusing to be boxed into one lane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the horror franchise Ragini 3 to the intense Maria IPS to the big commercial Tamil film Purushan, she’s constantly switching gears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then comes the stylish Vvan and a high-profile action-adventure opposite Ajay Devgn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Horror, biography, mass masala, thriller, and big-screen action- a rare mix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While most actors play it safe with similar roles, Tamannaah is doing the opposite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If these films deliver, 2026-27 could become her most exciting phase yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
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