Why Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol always carried metal rods, swords in his car?

In his recent interview, Sunny Deol shared some stories from his college days.
The year 2023 has seen the return of the OG hero - Sunny Deol with Gadar 2.
Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 broke several box office records and became a smashing hit.
Of course, Sunny Deol is in the mood to celebrate and be happy.
He is celebrating by being a candid talker. In a recent interview, he shared some flashback stories from his college days.
In a recent interview with Mashable India, Sunny Deol revealed that he has gotten into several fights when he was young.
Sunny Deol stated that he used to carry weapons like swords, metal rods, hockey sticks and more in the car when he was young.
He revealed that during his youth, he and his friends used to provoke strangers into car racing. He said, 'That's the life we've lived'
He added that guys would fight over girls. He also revealed that he once crashed his car at Mithibai college.
Sunny Deol said that he had to hide the incident from his parents, especially from father Dharmendra.
He revealed that once at Brabourne Stadium, he got into a fight as people started ragging him knowing that he is Dharmendra's son. Police had to intervene.
Earlier in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol revealed how he once teased a girl on the road and her brother came back to beat him.
Sunny Deol said that he immediately apologised and accepted that he was wrong.
After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will be seen in Lahore, 1947.
