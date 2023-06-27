Why is Salman Khan on Siddhu Moose Wala killer Goldy Brar's hit list?
Siddhi Chatterjee
Jun 27, 2023
Gangster Goldy Brar has given an open death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
Brar gave the interview despite being a gangster who is wanted.
Goldy's whereabouts are not yet known. However, he wants to kill Salman as in the past the actor reportedly insulted the Bishnoi community.
The Punjabi gangster revealed that Salman is on the kill list of the gang.
During an interview with India Today TV, Goldy said that Salman would be killed and that Lawrence Bishnoi will not apologize for the same.
Salman has increased his personal security for the same.
Lawrence will only show mercy when he feels merciful, Goldy said further.
Lawrence revealed that he would forget the enmity between Salman and hm if the actor issued a public apology.
Goldy revealed that Lawrence wanted Salman to visit the Bishnoi community, visit a temple of their folks and ask the almighty for forgiveness.
Goldy Brar further said that killing Salman is the goal of their life.
Goldy also said that they shall continue to fight against their enemies.
Salman is surely Goldy's most wanted target.
