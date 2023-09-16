Why Jawan actress Nayanthara's love life, marriage, pregnancy created big controversies

Nayanthara is undoubtedly a lady superstar of Tamil cinema and has always created headlines for her personal lifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Nayanthara has been continuously in controversy for her love life, marriage pregnancy and all.
She is unarguably a lady superstar and is always judged. Anytime her movie releases she gets talked about her performance.
Nayanthara is always in media and when her MMS got leaked she created headlines.
Later her extra marital affair with Prabhudeva sparked controversies.
Nayanthara's alleged relationship with Prabhudeva led to ending up his marriage with Ramlath.
The Jawan actress once again sparked controversies when she got married to Vignesh Shivan and announced that they are expecting.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan clarified that they had registered their marriage 6 years ago.
The couple even provided marriage registration certificate as a proof.
People questioned premarital pregnancy and then the actress cleared air revealing about surrogacy.
Well, she was trolled about not having a biological child and then Bayilvan Ranganathan made a controversial remark saying she is aged so she cannot give birth.
Nayanthara has been the talk of the town for her personal life. Currently, she is being lauded for her stellar performance in Jawan.
