Why Jawan actress Nayanthara's love life, marriage, pregnancy created big controversies

Nayanthara is undoubtedly a lady superstar of Tamil cinema and has always created headlines for her personal life

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Nayanthara controversies

Nayanthara has been continuously in controversy for her love life, marriage pregnancy and all.

Nayanthara made headlines

She is unarguably a lady superstar and is always judged. Anytime her movie releases she gets talked about her performance.

MMS leaked

Nayanthara is always in media and when her MMS got leaked she created headlines.

Extra marital affair with Prabhudeva

Later her extra marital affair with Prabhudeva sparked controversies.

Prabhudeva divorce

Nayanthara’s alleged relationship with Prabhudeva led to ending up his marriage with Ramlath.

Marriage with Vignesh Shivan

The Jawan actress once again sparked controversies when she got married to Vignesh Shivan and announced that they are expecting.

Married years ago

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan clarified that they had registered their marriage 6 years ago.

Proof of marriage

The couple even provided marriage registration certificate as a proof.

Pregnancy controversy

People questioned premarital pregnancy and then the actress cleared air revealing about surrogacy.

Bayilvan Ranganathan's controversial comment

Well, she was trolled about not having a biological child and then Bayilvan Ranganathan made a controversial remark saying she is aged so she cannot give birth.

Nayanthara in Jawan

Nayanthara has been the talk of the town for her personal life. Currently, she is being lauded for her stellar performance in Jawan.

