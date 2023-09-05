Why Salman Khan is so adored by Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and his family

Salman Khan is adored by not just his fans but also by a lot of film industry folks, including the Deols. Here's why

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Sunny about Salman

Sunny Deol-Salman have known each other since before Salman debuted as an actor.

Early days

Salman would look out for him and would want to be as strong as Sunny, claims the Gadar 2 star.

Brotherhood

Sunny shares Salman has always stood by his side and that they share mutual respect.

Salman’s Gadar 2 prediction

Salman gave a shout-out to Sunny on the opening day of Gadar 2 and made a bang-on prediction.

Bobby Deol about Salman

Bobby credits Salman for reviving his lull career with Race 3.

Bobby about Salman

After Race 3, Bobby started getting more and better offers.

Dharmendra on Salman

For Dharmendra, Salman is extra special because he can relate to Salman as he had the same life in the 70s-80s.

Hema about Salman

Salman has worked with Hema Malini in Baghban, Baabul. He is just like a son.

Salman’s love

Salman is known for going out of the way for his loved ones. Not just Sunny, he has also been supporting Rajveer in his debut.  

Salman and the Deols

Salman has always been attending functions, family get-togethers at the Deols. He also attended Karan Deol’s wedding.

Gadar 2 success

Even at Gadar 2 bash, Salman behaved as if he was the host and greeted everyone like a family member.

