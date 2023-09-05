Why Salman Khan is so adored by Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and his family

Salman Khan is adored by not just his fans but also by a lot of film industry folks, including the Deols. Here's whySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Sunny Deol-Salman have known each other since before Salman debuted as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman would look out for him and would want to be as strong as Sunny, claims the Gadar 2 star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny shares Salman has always stood by his side and that they share mutual respect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman gave a shout-out to Sunny on the opening day of Gadar 2 and made a bang-on prediction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby credits Salman for reviving his lull career with Race 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Race 3, Bobby started getting more and better offers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Dharmendra, Salman is extra special because he can relate to Salman as he had the same life in the 70s-80s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman has worked with Hema Malini in Baghban, Baabul. He is just like a son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman is known for going out of the way for his loved ones. Not just Sunny, he has also been supporting Rajveer in his debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman has always been attending functions, family get-togethers at the Deols. He also attended Karan Deol’s wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even at Gadar 2 bash, Salman behaved as if he was the host and greeted everyone like a family member.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
