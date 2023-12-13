Why was everyone searching for Kiara Advani on Google in 2023?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Kiara Advani rocked the year by being in the news for all the right reasons.
Kiara never goes wrong with her fashion sense. Her every attire looks gorgeous, just like this red outfit.
She was recently seen in the chit chat show Koffee with Karan where she talked about her married life and gave us couple goals inspirations.
The most talked about wedding this year was that of Sid and Kiara which again made her a part of gossip.
At FDCI India Couture Week, she stole the show as a showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock, exuding baby doll vibes and continuing the Barbiecore trend.
At the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, Kiara took home the Golden Beauty title.
During the World Cup 2023, she was spotted seated next to the football star David Beckham and enjoying the Cricket match along with her hubby Sid.
The International Advertising Association recognized Kiara as the year's top brand endorsers.
Her role in Govinda Naam Mera was liked by the audience and created a buzz when her dance number Bijli got released.
