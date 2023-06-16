Will Adipurush beat these Top 10 Pan Indian films at the box office?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023
Prabhas starrer Adipurush reportedly collected over rs 100 crore in advance booking.
The mythological drama released on 16th June is expected to earn over Rs 85 crore on opening day.
But the question is will it be able to beat other successful pan-India movies at the box office?
Baahubali: The Conclusion has a total gross of over Rs 1300 crore.
RRR collected Rs 1200 crore across the world.
KGF: Chapter 2 crossed Rs 1200 crore mark.
Pathaan grossed Rs 1049 crore at the global box office.
2.0 earned Rs 744. 78 crore across the world.
Baahubali: The Beginning collected Rs 650 crore at the global box office.
PS 1 earned Rs 488.36 crore worldwide.
Kantara collected almost Rs 407.82 crore at the global box office.
Pushpa holds a record of a total Rs 373 box office collection.
PS 2 earned Rs 300 crore worldwide.
