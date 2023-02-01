Will Budget 2023 impact Tiger 3, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and more Top 10 big-budget new movies?

Tiger 3, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and other big budget movies to benefit from new Budget 2023?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2023

Tiger 3

With Budget 2023 coming in, will the entertainment industry benefit? Here's a list of big-budget films like Tiger 3 that can be impacted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 500 crore.

Adipurush

Prabhas' Adipurush to is made on budget on Rs 500 crore.

Jawan

SRK's Jawan is said to have a budget of Rs 200 cr plus.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan's budget is alleged Rs 100 crore.

Project K

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K's budget is allegedly Rs 500 cr.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's next

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's next is said to have a budget of Rs 600 cr.

Salaar

Prabhas' Salaar has a massive budget of Rs 250 cr plus.

Fighter

Bollywood movie Fighter is said to have a budget of Rs 250 cr.

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's upcoming film is said to have a budget of more than Rs 250 cr.

