Will Devara box office collection be able to move past Jr NTR's solo hits?
Nishant
| Apr 22, 2024
Jr NTR's popularity surged after the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, making him a global phenomenon.
His upcoming film Devara has been generating excitement, with impressive global theatrical rights sales.
Devara aims to cater to a nationwide audience, targeting the Hindi market, and featuring stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, etc.
The film is expected to expand Jr NTR's pan-India appeal, but there are concerns about setting high expectations based on RRR.
While RRR was a blockbuster, it had the support of SS Rajamouli and wasn't solely led by Jr NTR.
Excluding RRR, Jr NTR's films are usually successful in the Telugu market.
Jr NTR's 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was a significant hit with a distributor share of 85 crores.
Devara has a non-Telugu market theatrical rights value of 100 crores and 120 crores in the Telugu market.
The film needs to gross around 400 crores globally to break even, a challenging target for a solo film by Jr NTR.
Devara is set to release on 10th October 2024, with anticipation building for its box office performance.
