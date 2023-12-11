Will Dunki break records of Top 10 Highest Grossing Indian Movies in UAE, GCC
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
At the 10th place is this year’s blockbuster Tamil release, Leo. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the movie made $6.75 million in UAE and GCC.
After that is Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Released in 2017 the movie made $7.17 million in the region.
When SRK and Kajol came back on the screen together in Dilwale, it was well received by UAE as the movie made $8.41 million.
KGF Chapter 2, highly grossed in UAE and GCC as well after the success of the first part as it made $8.5 million.
Salman Khan’s second entry to the list in the form of Sultan, which made $8.57 million.
At the 5th spot is Dangal, which made $8.8 million in UAE and GCC.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the 2015 Salman Khan movie was received well by the UAE and GCC audience as it grossed $9.45 million.
Entering the Top 3, in third place is Baahubali: The Conclusion which made $10.47 million.
SRK’s comeback this year with Pathaan was loved by their audience as the movie grossed $14.05 million.
Jawan was the top grossing movie in the UAE and GCC as it made an astonishing $17.6 million.
Now, Dunki trailer is all set to take over the Burj Khalifa and it remains to be seen if the film enters this list.
