Will Dunki trailer break the record of the most viewed Hindi trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan has released teaser-like promos naming them as drop 1 and drop 2.

After creating massive hype the film has finally released its trailer on 5th December 2023.

Here are some of the most viewed Hindi trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours

Prabhas starrer Salaar's trailer is the most watched with 54.2 million views.

Another Prabhas starrer Adipursuh hit 52.2 million views on the trailer.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar received 50.9 million views.

Ranbir Kapoor’s other film Animal got 50.6 million views in 24 hours.

KGF Chapter 2 trailer got 49 million views in a day.

Jawan Prevue received 45.6 million views within 24 hours of release.

Samrat Prithviraj is also among the most viewed trailers with 43.8 million views.

Sports biographical drama 83 received 43 million views on its trailer.

Sooryvanshi's trailer got 42.9 million views within 24 hours of the trailer release.

