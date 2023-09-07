Will Jawan beat Atlee's highest grosser film Bigil?

Jawan director Atlee's highest grossing movies and their box office collectionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
The wait is over as Jawan has finally released today and Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating it as a festival.
Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar who is tagged as a certified blockbuster maker.
Fans are already calling SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer a Sureshot blockbuster.
Atlee's directorial Bigil is highest grossing movie of his career but will Jawan beat that record?
Let's take a look at director Atlee highest highest-grossing movies and their box office collection.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is highest grosser film with a collection of Rs approximately Rs 300 crore.
Another Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal minted RS 250 crore at the box office.
Next in the list of highest grosser is Thalapathy's Theri which earned Rs 150 crore.
Nayanthara and Arya starrer Raja Rani collected Rs 84 crore at the box office.
Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay's pair is blockbuster but will Shah Rukh Khan beat the record?
