Will Jawan beat Atlee's highest grosser film Bigil?

Jawan director Atlee's highest grossing movies and their box office collections

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Jawan mania

The wait is over as Jawan has finally released today and Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating it as a festival.

Atlee - blockbuster director

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar who is tagged as a certified blockbuster maker.

Jawan fans review

Fans are already calling SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer a Sureshot blockbuster.

Will Jawan beat Bigil?

Atlee’s directorial Bigil is highest grossing movie of his career but will Jawan beat that record?

Atlee’s highest grossers

Let’s take a look at director Atlee highest highest-grossing movies and their box office collection.

Bigil

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is highest grosser film with a collection of Rs approximately Rs 300 crore.

Mersal

Another Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal minted RS 250 crore at the box office.

Theri

Next in the list of highest grosser is Thalapathy’s Theri which earned Rs 150 crore.

Raja Rani

Nayanthara and Arya starrer Raja Rani collected Rs 84 crore at the box office.

Atlee and Vijay blockbuster duo

Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay’s pair is blockbuster but will Shah Rukh Khan beat the record?

Thanks For Reading!

