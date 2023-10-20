Will Kangana Ranaut join the Rs 500 crore heroines club with Tejas?

Here's a list of top actresses who are a part of Rs 500 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Deepika Padukone is leading the chart all thanks to Jawan's box office collection. Shah Rukh Khan's movie in which Deepika has an extended cameo made more than Rs 638.42 crores at the Indian box office.
The South diva made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and what a smashing debut.
Though she played a supporting character, she left a mark with her performance in Jawan. We all know the film's box office collection.
The actress made it into the Rs 500 crore club with Gadar 2. Her chemistry with Sunny Deol made everyone nostalgic as Gadar 2 made more than Rs 525 crores.
Deepika Padukone's first film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark was Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's combo worked wonders for this film.
Anushka Shetty movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made approximately Rs 510.99 crores. Prabhas was the male lead.
Tamannaah Bhatia also had a pivotal role to play in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.
She played the leading lady in KGF 2. The Hindi version of the film itself made more than Rs 400 crores and it's total collection was more than Rs 1000 crores.
RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is among the highest grossing films ever. The film in fact entered Rs 1000 crore club with its worldwide collection.
Kangana Ranaut has been the reining queen but she is yet to enter the Rs 500 crore club of actresses.
Kangana Ranaut has Tejas coming up next. The trailer of the film has already left everyone intrigued and the film seems to have the potential to make massive business at the box office.
The movie is going to release on October 27.
