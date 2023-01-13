Will Varisu break record of Thalapathy Vijay's these Top 10 box office hits?

Thalapathy Vijay has been the talk of the town because of Varisu. Will the Rashmika Mandanna starrer film break earlier records of Thalapathy Vijay's box office hits?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
The 2019 movie according to IMDb had made a worldwide gross of Rs 218 crore and was about an ex-footballer struggling to coach a women's football team and avenge his dad's death.
The 2019 film made a worldwide gross of Rs 199 crore. The story was about a cop arresting a doctor for crimes against medical professionals but later finds the real criminal.
The 2018 film made a worldwide gross of Rs 187 crore and was about an NRI businessman who learnt that his vote has been cast by someone else. He finds himself in between two corrupt politicians.
The 2021 movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 172 crore and was about an alcoholic teacher being sent to a correction home. He meets a gangster there who uses school kids for criminal purposes.
The 2016 movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 129 crore and is about Joseph Kuruvilla daughter's life is in danger and how he saves her.
The 2012 film made a worldwide gross of Rs 119 crore and is about an army man destroying a terror group.
The 2014 movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 114 crore and was much loved by Vijay's fans.
The 2017 film made a worldwide gross of Rs 92 crore. The movie also had Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.
The 2015 movie made a worldwide gross of Rs 80 crore and a soldier tries to save people from an evil queen.
The 2012 film made a worldwide gross of Rs 80 crore where two besties and their rival go in search of their third buddy.
