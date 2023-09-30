With Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan to beat Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to be the actor with most highest-grossing movies?

Take a look at highest grossing films Hindi nett collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Top 10 Hindi nett of all time

Here is a list of Bollywood movies with the highest Hindi nett collection.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is leading the board with Rs 525.50 Cr

Gadar 2

On the second position is Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 with Rs 524.80 Cr Hindi nett collection.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is leading again in third position with Pathaan which has collected Rs 524.53 Cr.

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas holds a record of Rs 510.99 Cr.

KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 Hindi nett collection is 435.33 Cr.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal collected Rs 374.43 Cr.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju made a business of Rs 342.57 cr in Hindi belt.

PK

Aamir Khan another film PK earned Rs 340.80 Cr.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 339.16 Cr in Hindi market.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 320.34 Cr becoming one of the highest-grossing films.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has 2 highest grossing movies including Jawan and Pathaan and if Dunki makes great business he may beat Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan too has 2 highest grossing movies Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tiger 3 is in the queue.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is also in the same position with highest grossing movies Dangal and PK.

