With Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan rewrites history by raking in Rs 2000 crores at worldwide box office

Shah Rukh Khan mania has gripped the globe with Jawan, Pathaan. Talking about business, the superstar has done a business of Rs 2000 crores worldwide so far.
The actor has been away from films after the debacle of Zero but has hit it out of the stadium, in fact, the globe this time by delivering two biggest blockbusters.
The new movie has minted Rs 953.97 crores at the worldwide box office.
It is the biggest opener and the fastest Rs 500 crore gross (all languages).
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie can enter the Rs 1000 crore club within the next couple of days. There are no big releases as such.
Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted 2023 with a bang by delivering the biggest blockbuster.
The movie has made a business of Rs 1055 crore worldwide.
The total collections, that is Jawan (Rs 953.97 crores so far) plus Pathaan (Rs 1055 crores) together, is over Rs 2000 crores.
The actor has shut the mouths of those who wrote him down after the debacle of Zero.
Well, with Rs 2000 crores already made, SRK has one more film to go before he wraps up 2023.
Apart from a teaser announcement and a few leaks, nothing is known about Dunki but there's a strong buzz around it.
Dunki will see Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan collaborating for the first time. And it is expected to break previous records.
