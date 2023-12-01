With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, will Sandeep Reddy Vanga join THESE directors in Rs 500 crore club?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal has hit the theatre today and given the hype, it seems that the film will smash many box office records.
The movie is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it sees Ranbir Kapoor in a a pretty fierce avatar.
As per early box office reports coming in, it seems that Animal will make more than Rs 40 crore on its opening day.
Thus with Animal that also stars Bobby Deol, will Sandeep Reddy Vanga join the directors of Rs 500 crore club? Check list.
The latest one to join the club is director Atlee. With Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan, he smoothly entered the Rs 500 crore club.
Jawan's domestic net collection is said to be Rs 637.95 crore. It is the highest grossing film of 2023.
Director Anil Sharma had a good 2023 as he entered the club with Gadar 2.
Gadar 2 is among the highest grossing films of 2023 with Rs 525.45 crore as lifetime collection.
Director Siddharth Anand is also a member of this club thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan.
As per Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan's lifetime collection is Rs 543.05 crore.
Of course, how can director SS Rajamouli not be a part of the mighty Rs 500 crore club.
Prabhas starrer made Rs 510.99 crore in domestic collection.
