Women in Jailer actor Rajnikanth's life

Take a look at Rajinikanth's love life and women who were involved with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Rajinikanth's film

Superstar Rajinikanth is in headlines these days for his recently released film Jailer.

Crazy fans

Thalaiva has a huge fan following and the audience are crazy for his one hand flip.

Rajinikanth's love life

Yet, behind his steely and macho persona, his love life was full of controversies and link-up stories.

Two unnamed women

There were two unnamed women in Rajinikanth's life in his younger days.

First love of Rajinikanth

He fell in love for the first time when he was a bus conductor. The lady met him in the bus but soon the infatuation ended.

Second women

Second time, The actor got a proposal of marriage but when he visited that girl's house she rejected him saying he is dark.

Rajinikanth-Silk Smitha affair

Rajinikanth's name was highly associated with late actress Silk Smitha in the 80's. Silk was known as a B-grade actress.

Lust for Silk Smitha

Silk and Rajni did many films and did controversial scenes together and rumours say Rajinikanth was attracted to her.

Rajinikanth's wife

However, Rajinikanth was married to Latha Rangchari then and Silk Smitha committed suicide in 1996.

