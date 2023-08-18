Women in Jailer actor Rajnikanth's life

Take a look at Rajinikanth's love life and women who were involved with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Superstar Rajinikanth is in headlines these days for his recently released film Jailer.
Thalaiva has a huge fan following and the audience are crazy for his one hand flip.
Yet, behind his steely and macho persona, his love life was full of controversies and link-up stories.
There were two unnamed women in Rajinikanth's life in his younger days.
He fell in love for the first time when he was a bus conductor. The lady met him in the bus but soon the infatuation ended.
Second time, The actor got a proposal of marriage but when he visited that girl's house she rejected him saying he is dark.
Rajinikanth's name was highly associated with late actress Silk Smitha in the 80's. Silk was known as a B-grade actress.
Silk and Rajni did many films and did controversial scenes together and rumours say Rajinikanth was attracted to her.
However, Rajinikanth was married to Latha Rangchari then and Silk Smitha committed suicide in 1996.
